It's Time To Hold DC Judges Accountable For Misconduct

By Aliza Shatzman (March 17, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- "You're bossy! And I know bossy because my wife is bossy!" I looked down at the floor, trying to hide the tears welling up in my eyes. I knew that if I looked up at the judge, in that moment, I would burst into tears. I did not know where to go within the District of Columbia courts to report these types of misogynistic comments by my supervisor, then a judge in the D.C. Superior Court. I wished I could be reassigned to a different judge for the remainder of the clerkship. However, there was no employee dispute resolution, or EDR,...

