Metals SPAC Inks $1.1B Deal For Aussie Copper Mine

By Charlie Innis (March 17, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Blank-check firm Metals Acquisition Corp. said Thursday it plans to buy the CSA Copper Mine, located in New South Wales, Australia, from commodity trading company Glencore for $1.1 billion. The deal calls for the special purpose acquisition vehicle, guided by Squire Patton Boggs LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, to pay $1.05 billion in cash and $50 million worth of shares to Glencore PLC for the mine. The Switzerland-based commodities company is also set to receive royalties from the mine after the transaction closes, according to the announcement. Mick McMullen, the special purpose acquisition company's CEO, said in the statement that he...

