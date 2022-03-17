Wachtell, Schulte Rep Asset Manager's $750M CarVal Buy

By Charlie Innis (March 17, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Asset management firm AllianceBernstein, advised by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, said Thursday it plans to buy CarVal Investors, guided by Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, for at least $750 million, to expand its investment prospects in private credit. The deal calls for AllianceBernstein LP, a subsidiary of Equitable Holdings Inc., to spend $750 million upfront for CarVal Investors LP and make earnout payments later on if certain targets are hit, according to the announcement. Buying CarVal, an investment manager focused on distressed and credit-intensive assets, is expected to add to AllianceBernstein's private market capabilities and expand the firm's reach in...

