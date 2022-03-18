SEC Taps Norton Rose Atty To Top Municipal Securities Post

By Justin Wise (March 18, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tapped a Norton Rose Fulbright LLP senior counsel to coordinate its efforts around the municipal securities market. The SEC on Wednesday named Dave Angelo Sanchez, who works out of Norton Rose's San Francisco office, as the director of the Office of Municipal Securities. The appointment gives Sanchez the reins of an office that administers rules governing the roughly $4 trillion municipal finance market. Sanchez will step into the role in mid-April, the SEC said, and it will mark his first time at the agency since serving as an attorney fellow in the municipal securities...

