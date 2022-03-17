Grid Tariff Change Can't Be Fought, FERC Tells DC Circ.

By Keith Goldberg (March 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday told the D.C. Circuit that a transmission developer and industrial electricity consumers haven't done enough to show they have standing to challenge the agency's approval of a regional grid operator's tariff shift. The agency hit back at arguments from transmission developer LS Power and others saying it was "self-evident" that they could challenge FERC's approval of proposed tariff revisions governing certain grid projects put forth by Midcontinent Independent System Operator. The challengers made their case for standing in March 9 briefs, responding to concerns raised last month by FERC and a three-judge panel during...

