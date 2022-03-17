Chancery Sends Stimwave Battle With Founder Toward Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (March 17, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Delaware Chancery Court moved toward trial on Thursday after a hearing in an increasingly sharp-edged battle between Stimwave Technology Inc. and former CEO Laura Perryman. Perryman was placed on leave and resigned in 2019 in a dispute marked by allegations of accounting irregularities, improper use of company assets and Fifth Amendment deployments. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's decision Thursday also ordered a trial on a books and records action filed by Perryman's husband, Gary Perryman, seeking documents on Stimwave financial transactions, while urging both Perrymans to seek attorneys to represent them rather than proceeding without counsel. With the decision, the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS