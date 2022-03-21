Fla. Bills On Gender, Race Vulnerable To 14th Amendment Fire

By Carolina Bolado (March 21, 2022, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Court challenges to a pair of new Florida bills that regulate classroom instruction of sexual orientation, gender identity and race promise to be grueling, but experts say deploying the Fourteenth Amendment would give opponents a better chance than the perhaps obvious free expression fight by wielding the First. HB 1557 and HB 7, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" and "Stop WOKE Act," await Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature and appear well set up to withstand First Amendment challenges because they are nestled into an education system that gives government wide latitude to regulate speech and curriculum. "It's going to be a tough...

