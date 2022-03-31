Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Homampour's Arash Homampour

By Eli Flesch (March 31, 2022, 1:27 PM EDT) -- If Southern California trial attorney Arash Homampour gets his way next year, his manifestations realized, he might well become the first practicing lawyer in the country to play a set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Arash Homampour Homampour Law Firm On what motivates him: "When you get a chance to take a case where the other side doesn't see it, but you see it, because you see things in a bigger perspective — those are the cases I love." Forget the main stage. Homampour wants the Yuma Tent. That's where more underground acts tend to play...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS