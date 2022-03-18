New Chief Investor Advocate Wants A Crackdown On Conflicts

By Dean Seal (March 18, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Micah Hauptman is taking over as the Consumer Federation of America's director of investor protection amid a swell of retail participation in the markets, and he says mom-and-pop investors could use more safeguards against widespread conflicts of interest in the asset management space. Micah Hauptman Hauptman is returning to the CFA after a year and a half at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served as counsel to Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw across two administrations. He spent nearly seven years as financial services counsel at the CFA before that. He was formally tapped on Monday to step into a position...

