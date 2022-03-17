Fed. Circ. Judges Say Cool It With The Rehearing Petitions

By Ryan Davis (March 17, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Three Federal Circuit judges on Thursday expressed exasperation at the sheer volume of requests for rehearing by the full court that are filed in patent cases, and urged attorneys to be more selective about seeking review and not just rehash arguments rejected by the panel. Judges Richard Linn, Kara Farnandez Stoll and Raymond Chen all used vivid language during a virtual panel for the University of Texas School of Law Advanced Patent Law Institute to express how overwhelmed they and their colleagues feel by the constant rehearing requests from patent litigants, the vast majority of which the court denies. "It's just...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS