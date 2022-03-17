Judge Questions Clerkships For Students Who Disrupt Events

By Justin Wise (March 17, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman on Thursday raised the idea of disqualifying individuals from potential clerkships if they are "willing to disrupt" panel discussions, a federal judge confirmed to Law360, in comments that apparently came in response to a recent student protest at a Yale Law School event. Judge Silberman, a Ronald Reagan appointee who sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, mulled the possibility in an email sent to all U.S. federal judges. "The latest events at Yale Law School, in which students attempted to shout down speakers participating in a panel discussion on free speech, prompt me...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS