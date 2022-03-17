Schwazze To Buy Denver Dispensary And Facility For $3.2M

By Sarah Jarvis (March 17, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Schwazze has announced it plans to acquire a Denver adult-use dispensary and cultivation facility for $3.2 million, following a string of acquisitions in Colorado and New Mexico last year. The company said Wednesday that the acquisition of Urban Health & Wellness Inc.'s assets, including the Urban Dispensary in Denver's Highlands neighborhood and a 7,200-square-foot indoor cultivation facility, will mark the 23rd Colorado dispensary and fourth grow facility for Schwazze. The deal will be paid as $1.3 million in cash and $1.9 million in stock, the company said. Schwazze's Chief Operating Officer Nirup Krishnamurthy said in a statement Wednesday that...

