Robbins Geller Denied $4.5M Fee In Investor Deal Intervention

By Sarah Jarvis (March 17, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday rejected Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP's bid for $4.5 million in fees in an investment fraud class action in which the firm intervened during settlement negotiations, opting to award the firm $1 million instead. In an order granting final settlement approval, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Robbins Geller claimed "far too much credit" in arguing it should receive an almost 30% cut of a proposed $15.5 million in attorney fees in a settlement that resolved claims from investors who alleged Granite Construction Inc. used deceptive accounting techniques to hide $338 million in cost overruns....

