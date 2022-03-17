Minn. Bill Would Eliminate Mortgage Interest Deduction

By Sanjay Talwani (March 17, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Minnesota taxpayers would not be able to take itemized deductions for the interest on home mortgages under legislation introduced Thursday in the House of Representatives. H.F. 4382, introduced by Rep. Aisha Gomez, D-Minneapolis, would disallow state individual income tax deductions for home mortgage interest payments as defined in the federal tax code. If enacted, the bill would apply retroactively starting in tax year 2021. --Editing by Roy LeBlanc....

