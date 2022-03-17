Navient Investor Class Attys Get $9.9M Out Of $35M Deal

By Katryna Perera (March 17, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A team of attorneys from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will receive 20% of a $35 million settlement reached between a class of investors and student loan servicer Navient Corp. over claims that the company misled investors, plus $2.9 million in litigation expenses. In her order on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said the fees are based on a retainer agreement entered into by the lead counsel and lead plaintiff, Lord Abbett Funds. In her reasoning for the award, Judge Noreika said there have not been any objections to the requested attorneys fees and expenses and that Bernstein Litowitz achieved the...

