Fox News Slams Smartmatic's Defamation Claims As 'Fanciful'

By Hailey Konnath (March 17, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Fox News on Thursday accused Smartmatic of attacking its First Amendment right to inform the public, arguing that the voting technology company's $2.7 billion defamation suit against the network and two of its hosts asserts "fanciful" claims that look to chill its vital and constitutionally protected freedoms. Fox Corp., Fox News Network, host Maria Bartiromo and former host Lou Dobbs all filed counterclaims in New York state court, arguing both that their coverage was lawful and that Smartmatic had exaggerated its own worth. They lodged the counterclaims under the Empire State's Anti-SLAPP statute, which allows defendants to challenge the basis of...

