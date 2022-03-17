GOP Sen. Criticizes Jackson Rulings On Sex Offender Cases

By James Arkin (March 17, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the Judiciary Committee, criticized U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's record in cases dealing with sex offenders, accusing her of issuing light sentences and warning he will raise the issue during confirmation hearings next week. Hawley's criticism, in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday night, cited examples of cases in which he said Judge Jackson had given sentences to child pornography offenders that were lighter than sentencing guidelines for those offenses, though the White House pushed back on Hawley's assertions and said he had relied on "cherry-picked elements of her record...

