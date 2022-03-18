FCA Failed 'From Top To Bottom' In Pension Scandal, MP Says

By Martin Croucher (March 18, 2022, 2:29 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s financial services watchdog did not have sufficient data to fully appreciate the scale of the British Steel Pension Scheme scandal in 2017, an official report said on Friday, as MPs criticized the regulator for being "asleep at the wheel." The National Audit Office said in its report into the British Steel pension scheme scandal that the average individual loss for members was £82,600 ($108,000). (iStock.com/paulafrench) The National Audit Office, which scrutinizes public spending for Parliament, said the Financial Conduct Authority must ensure that a similar scandal does not happen again, despite toughening regulation of the financial advice market. Some 8,000...

