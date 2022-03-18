UK Cyber-Unit Says 76,000 Online Scams Removed

By Irene Madongo (March 18, 2022, 3:25 PM GMT) -- Tens of thousands of online scams have been taken down in the past two years after investigators received millions of reports from consumers about emails they suspected were fraudulent, the National Cyber Security Centre reported on Friday The agency said that a national service for forwarding suspected fraud emails has logged more than 10.5 million reports since the government launched the suspicious email reporting program in April 2020. More than 76,000 previously unidentified scams have been removed as a result, the NCSC said. Many of the bogus emails sought to fleece unwary consumers with bogus cryptocurrency investment offers, according to the center,...

