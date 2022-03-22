How Health Care Employers Can Minimize Threat Of Strikes

By Thomas Godar, Rufino Gaytán and Adam Doerr (March 22, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Many in the press dubbed October 2021 as "Striketober." It was reported that roughly 25,000 workers had walked off their jobs and joined picket lines, and many journalists predicted that we had entered a new era of worker unrest, resulting in job actions.[1] This prediction is not yet borne out by the numbers. As much as anything, the Striketober headlines were driven by a handful of household names that were the subject of strikes or threatened strikes. Employees at Nabisco, John Deere and Kellogg Co. were all on the picket line. Striketober was further intensified by the threat of strikes....

