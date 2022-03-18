17 States Tell 6th Circ. To Affirm 'Tax Mandate' Rejection

By Asha Glover (March 18, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Seventeen states, including Ohio and Arizona, threw their support behind Kentucky and Tennessee, telling the Sixth Circuit that a federal court correctly held that Congress' "tax mandate" unconstitutionally coerces states into giving up their sovereign authority over state tax policy. The states, in a brief filed in support of Kentucky and Tennessee on Thursday, told the Sixth Circuit that it should affirm a September ruling by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove. He ruled in September that the U.S. Department of the Treasury may not enforce a provision barring states from using federal coronavirus relief funds to offset revenue reductions...

