Yale Students Fight Law School's Bid To Toss Retaliation Suit

By Clarice Silber (March 18, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Two law students who sued Yale University after alleging that law school administrators retaliated against them for refusing to help its investigation into one of its most publicly visible professors have pushed back against the school's bid in Connecticut federal court to have the lawsuit thrown out. In a Thursday opposition to Yale's motion to dismiss the case, law students Sierra Stubbs and Gavin Jackson argued that the university, along with school officials, unlawfully targeted them "to advance their ongoing campus politics feud with a professor at Yale Law School." "Defendants' motion to dismiss the second amended complaint should be denied...

