France-Based Legal Tech Co. DiliTrust Raises $143M

By Steven Lerner (March 18, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- DiliTrust, a France-based software company with tools for legal departments and governance bodies, secured more than €130 million (about $143 million) in a new funding round from a consortium of investors Friday. The funding round was led by Cathay Capital, Sagard NewGen and Eurazeo's small-mid buyout team. "The enterprise legal management software market is growing rapidly, in line with the general acceleration in the take-up of legal tech solutions," according to a joint statement between Jérémie Falzone, partner at Cathay Capital; Benjamin Hara, member of Eurazeo Mid Cap's executive board; and Guillaume Lefebvre, partner at Sagard NewGen. "DiliTrust is a leading...

