Bristol-Myers Sues AstraZeneca Over Cancer Drug Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (March 18, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers has dragged AstraZeneca into Delaware federal court, alleging that it infringed eight Bristol-Myers cancer treatment patents to create a rival immunotherapy drug known as Imfinzi. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and predecessor E.R. Squibb & Sons Inc. said in a Thursday complaint that the stage-three lung cancer drug manufactured by AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP replicates the scientific framework outlined in their cancer therapy patents, which are the basis of Bristol-Myers' rival tumor treatment Opdivo. According to the filing, AstraZeneca and its U.K.-based manufacturer, named defendant AstraZeneca UK Ltd., have been "willfully blind" to the patents that stake a claim on anti-PD-L1 antibodies, which...

