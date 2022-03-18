IP Hires: Jones Day, Goodwin Procter, Michael Best

By Tiffany Hu (March 18, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has brought on a former patent partner at Dentons to the firm's office in San Francisco, and a former Nixon Peabody attorney with two decades of intellectual property law experience has joined Michael Best. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Jones Day Jennifer Bennett Jones Day has strengthened its intellectual property practice in California with a former Dentons partner who has earned her stripes advising global technology and life sciences companies through a host of complex patent and trade secrets suits for more than 15 years. Jennifer Bennett, a registered patent attorney at the U.S....

