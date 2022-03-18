Gov't Vows To Push Down Cost Of Terrorism Cover

By Martin Croucher (March 18, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- The government said on Friday that it would extend for a further five years a guarantee to the state's reinsurance scheme against terrorism, promising at the same time to cut the cost of cover for businesses. HM Treasury said it hoped that a shakeup in the way that Pool Re underwrites terrorism insurance would cut costs by 20% for British policyholders. John Glen, the City minister, said the government would extend its guarantee by a further five years. "The planned reforms will modernize the terrorism reinsurance market, make premiums cheaper for businesses, and most importantly — will extend the government's unlimited...

