Don't Miss It: Goodwin, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (March 18, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Goodwin Procter LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Veracode Valued at $2.5B for Goodwin, Kirkland-Led Investment Application security business Veracode, a portfolio company of Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led Thoma Bravo, said Tuesday it's valued at $2.5 billion for an investment by Goodwin Procter LLP-guided TA Associates. Veracode, which did not disclose the size of the investment, said it would result in Thoma Bravo moving from majority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS