Biden Nixes Trump Expansion Of Expedited Migrant Removals

By Mike LaSusa (March 18, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday announced that it will reverse a Trump-era expansion of a policy to rapidly expel certain migrants without an immigration court hearing, returning to a standard that allowed expedited removals in more limited circumstances. President Joe Biden plans to ax former President Donald Trump's application of the expedited removal program to unauthorized noncitizens across the entire U.S. who arrived in the last two years via a land border, according to a Federal Register notice published Friday and expected to become official Monday. The Biden administration will return to a standard that allowed expedited removal proceedings against noncitizens who...

