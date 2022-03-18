Robbins Geller Nabs $17M Fee In Stamps.com Securities Deal

By Gina Kim (March 18, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded class counsel nearly $17 million in attorney fees for their work representing investors who won a $100 million settlement from Stamps.com resolving claims that it hid a deteriorating relationship with the U.S. Postal Service to artificially inflate its stock value. In a four-page order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald awarded lead counsel from Robbins Geller $16.75 million in attorney fees, plus expenses in the amount of $526,792.79, from the total settlement. Judge Fitzgerald said the amount of fees was fair, reasonable and appropriate, after considering the work that went into resolving the case...

