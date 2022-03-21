Ropes & Gray Adds Former CMS Atty To Health Care Practice

By Jack Rodgers (March 21, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services attorney who spent the past few years in private practice to its Washington, D.C., health care practice, the firm recently announced. David Ault joins the firm as counsel from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm said Ault joins a team of attorneys who work to advise health care clients on regulatory, enforcement and litigation issues related to contracting, compliance and other disputes. In a March 14 statement, Ault said he was looking forward to joining his new team....

