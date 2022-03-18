Prof. Says Pa. School's In-Person Mandate Risked Her Health

By Matthew Santoni (March 18, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A professor at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the school refused her requests to keep teaching her courses online, even though she was receiving medical treatments that suppressed her immune system and made her more vulnerable to COVID-19. Carolyn Gardner, a tenured professor in Kutztown's business school, said she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat an autoimmune condition in her eyes and had recommendations from her physician that she remain working remotely even as students and other faculty members moved back toward in-person classes. But Kutztown's administrators allegedly refused to accommodate her, instead forcing her to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS