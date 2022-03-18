Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prof. Says Pa. School's In-Person Mandate Risked Her Health

By Matthew Santoni (March 18, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A professor at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the school refused her requests to keep teaching her courses online, even though she was receiving medical treatments that suppressed her immune system and made her more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Carolyn Gardner, a tenured professor in Kutztown's business school, said she was undergoing chemotherapy to treat an autoimmune condition in her eyes and had recommendations from her physician that she remain working remotely even as students and other faculty members moved back toward in-person classes. But Kutztown's administrators allegedly refused to accommodate her, instead forcing her to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!