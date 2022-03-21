Holland & Knight Adds Former Reed Smith Partner

By Sanjay Talwani (March 21, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP is growing its transactional tax practice with a former Reed Smith LLP partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced. Jeffrey Korenblatt joined Holland & Knight on Feb. 14, bringing 20-plus years of transactional experience including domestic and cross-border inbound and outbound transfer pricing work. He has experience advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, restructurings, joint ventures, partnerships and private investment vehicles, including private equity and hedge funds. "Jeff arrives at a time where we are experiencing unprecedented demand for corporate and [merger and acquisition] services," said David Barkus, co-head of Holland & Knight's...

