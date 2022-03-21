Trade Court Cuts Imports Of Infringing Skull Razors

By Grace Dixon (March 21, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission determined that two Chinese companies' imports of electric razors infringe a patent held by an American veteran-owned business, issuing an order barring any further imports of the infringing products and related parts. The trade court voted Thursday to affirm an administrative law judge's finding that two of the 11 Chinese, Canadian and New York-based importers named in Skull Shaver's petition infringed the company's patent for handheld electric head and body shavers in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, barring the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. Concurring with the administrative law...

