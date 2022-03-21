Amgen Agrees To End Neulasta IP Suit Against Pfizer, Hospira

By Jasmin Jackson (March 21, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Amgen has agreed to drop its patent infringement suit against its rivals, Pfizer and Hospira, asking a Delaware federal judge Monday to end the two-year feud over claims of their post-chemotherapy treatment being nearly identical to Amgen's Neulasta. Amgen Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly to dismiss its patent infringement claims in a joint filing with Pfizer Inc. and Hospira Inc. It is seeking to end allegations Pfizer and its subsidiary Hospira pursued a biosimilar version of Neulasta, closely referencing the drug without entirely replicating it, before Neulasta's patent expired. If Judge Connolly signs off on the stipulation...

