Ex-Scrap Metal VP Blocked From Promoting New App

By Kelcey Caulder (March 22, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted a scrap metal recycler's request to stop a former employee from trying to promote an app at an industry convention, finding it likely the recycler could prove the employee had taken trade secret and proprietary information. The temporary restraining order, issued Monday, stops Tian Tan and his new company TY International LLC, from sharing any trade secret information at the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries convention that started Monday in Las Vegas. Tan was formerly the vice president of international business at GLE Scrap Metal Inc., a scrap recycler with locations in Florida and Michigan, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS