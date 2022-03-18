Ex-Clerk Wasn't Fired For Being Pregnant: 11th Circ. Council

By Lauren Berg (March 18, 2022, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A former federal law clerk who told a congressional panel on Thursday that she was fired because she was pregnant was actually let go because she didn't keep up with her work, an Eleventh Circuit review panel has concluded. In a 75-page order that was also issued Thursday, the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council refused to revive Caitlyn Clark's claims that U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal fired her as his law clerk because she was pregnant, saying none of her allegations amount to direct evidence that that was the reason she was terminated. The Judicial Council also found that her claim was time-barred....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS