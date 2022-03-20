Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

By Jimmy Hoover (March 20, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He has been diagnosed with an infection and will likely miss oral arguments until he is discharged, the U.S. Supreme Court said Sunday evening. Justice Thomas, 73, was treated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he underwent tests and, after being diagnosed with an infection, has been given intravenous antibiotics. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," the court said in a statement Sunday. Though he will likely miss Monday's oral arguments at...

