Dechert Hires Top White Collar Partner From Ropes & Gray

By Irene Madongo (March 21, 2022, 6:31 PM GMT) -- Dechert LLP said on Monday that white-collar specialist Judith Seddon had joined its London practice as a partner from Ropes & Gray, a move it believes will strengthen its financial crime business. Seddon has represented financial institutions and people in some of the most significant and complex investigations by the Financial Conduct Authority and Serious Fraud Office, the law firm said. She has also assisted investor clients with assessing their reporting obligations under anti-money laundering rules, and advised a major financial institution, which the law firm declined to name, on a multijurisdictional investigation into bribery and money laundering, according to Dechert....

