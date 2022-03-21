3 Firms Rep $1.1B Purchase Of Wealth Management Tools

By McCord Pagan (March 21, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The London Stock Exchange Group said Monday it's divesting certain wealth management asset solutions to Clearlake Capital Group LP and Motive Partners for $1.1 billion in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins LLP, Sidley Austin LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. LSEG said it was divesting its BETA+ platforms, which provides services for the wealth management industry such as securities processing and tax reporting, to help de-lever the group and will use "a significant proportion" of the proceeds for stock buybacks. "In its simplest form, Motive and Clearlake have acquired a business that aligns with their core strengths as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS