Minn. Board Says Public Defenders Can't 'Abandon' Clients

By Andrew Strickler (March 21, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Days before Minnesota public defenders were set to strike, an ethics board appointed by the state's high court said they could not use the action to "abandon" client cases, even if the strike itself is largely about unmanageable caseloads and low pay. This month, members of Teamsters Local 320 voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of a two-year contract from the state Board of Public Defense, which employs the public defenders. A strike, which had been set to begin as soon as Tuesday, was averted by a tentative deal struck late Friday night. In a strike-focused ethics opinion issued on Wednesday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS