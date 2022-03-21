Barclays, Lloyds Cited For Retail Banking Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (March 21, 2022, 3:10 PM GMT) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Monday that Barclays and Lloyds have broken the U.K.'s retail banking rules a total of 23 times by pushing inaccurate information about their products to third parties. The Competition and Markets Authority said Barclays Bank UK PLC breached the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017. Barclays broke the rules 13 times between January 2018 and August 2021, and Lloyds broke them 10 times between March 2017 and October 2021, according to the agency. Britain's open-banking rules, introduced in January 2018, require lenders to disclose data on their products and services to other regulated companies. This has enabled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS