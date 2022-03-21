Chilean Hydropower Creditors Slam Ch. 11 Support Blueprint

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 21, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of bankrupt Chilean hydroelectric power project Alto Maipo have objected to the debtors' Chapter 11 amended restructuring support agreement, saying that its terms unfairly benefit insiders and skirt regular bankruptcy creditor recovery rules. In an objection filed late Friday in Delaware, the official committee of unsecured creditors of Alto Maipo SpA and Alto Maipo Delaware LLC called the agreement "improper, ill-timed, and unnecessary" and urged the bankruptcy court to reject the "impermissible attempted end-run around the Chapter 11 plan process." Approving the restructuring support agreement, or RSA, would serve "no legitimate purpose at this late stage of the Chapter...

