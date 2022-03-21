Cozen O'Connor Brings On 3 More Miller Thomson Attys

By Matt Perez (March 21, 2022, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based international law firm Cozen O'Connor said Monday that it's added three more attorneys from Miller Thomson LLP to its Vancouver office, two weeks after bringing aboard five lawyers from the firm. Moving over from Miller Thomson, Elizabeth Holden joins Cozen O'Connor as a member while Gosia Piasecka and Nicholas Krishan join as associates. Like their former colleagues, the three enter the capital markets and securities group at Cozen O'Connor. "Having worked closely with Elizabeth, Gosia and Nicholas at our previous firm, I'm thrilled they've chosen to join us here at Cozen O'Connor," Rory Godinho, who was among the five attorneys...

