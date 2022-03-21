K&L Gates Adds Derivatives And Finance-Focused Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 21, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has added to its asset management and investment funds practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Monday. Cheryl L. Isaac joins the firm as an of counsel and will work as a derivatives lawyer on a number of securities and finance-related disputes. That work includes navigating provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act's Title VII and other derivative-focused trading rules issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulators, the firm said. Isaac joins from Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, where she worked for more than four years as both a senior counsel and partner, according to her LinkedIn profile....

