Finally, A Small Biz Fintech Startup, Raises $95M In Series A

By Emma Whitford (March 21, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Small business accounting technology company Finally said Monday that it has raised $95 million, comprising both equity and debt, in a funding round led by business software investor PeakSpan Capital. The Miami-headquartered startup's Series A round also featured Active Capital, 500 FinTech and GTMfund, according to the announcement. Clear Haven Capital supplied a debt facility, the company said. New funding will go toward hiring, as well as a new corporate charge card product. Counsel information for the fundraise was not available, and a Finally spokesperson did not immediately comment on the share of funding that is debt. Founded in 2018, Finally...

