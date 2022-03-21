EPA Asks DC Circ. To Toss Hazardous Waste Challenge

By Clark Mindock (March 21, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has pushed back on an effort to force it to expand the scope of regulations for managing corrosive waste, arguing its decision to reject an environmental group's petition to reconsider its regulations deserves deference. The EPA on Friday told the D.C. Circuit that it should back the agency's decision to deny a petition to reconsider its hazardous waste rules under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, which the environmental group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility has been targeting for over a decade. The EPA said that despite PEER's request and an earlier promise to review the...

