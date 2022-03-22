Jackson Emphasizes Judges' Impartiality, 'Limited Authority'

By James Arkin (March 22, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson repeatedly stressed the "limited authority" of the judiciary and spelled out her methodology for approaching cases to ensure impartiality as she faced hours of probing and at times highly contentious questions from senators Tuesday on her life, record and judicial philosophy during the second day of her U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Senators' questions spanned an array of topics, from broad questions about judicial philosophy and adherence to precedent to specific questions about legal arguments she had made in private practice, decisions she had rendered as a judge and her beliefs on the current makeup and legitimacy...

