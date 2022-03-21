Herbert Smith Guides UK Fintech ClearBank's $231M Injection

By Elise Hansen (March 21, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Embedded banking platform ClearBank said Monday it raised £175 million ($231 million) in a funding round guided by Herbert Smith Freehills LLP that will aid its expansion in Europe and abroad. London-headquartered ClearBank said it's the fastest-growing U.K. tech company and plans to expand into Europe, then turn its sights to North America and the Asia-Pacific region. ClearBank was established in 2017 and manages transactions from "end to end," providing services such as transmission, settlement, liquidity management and clearing, the announcement said. The company also offers bank accounts, foreign exchange and multi-currency accounts, according to the statement. It holds £3 billion...

