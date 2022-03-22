Cannabis Co. Cronos Taps Ex-Sullivan Atty As New President

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 22, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An alumnus of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP will return to his former role as chief executive officer of cannabis company Cronos Group Inc., the company has announced. The Cronos board appointed attorney Mike Gorenstein chairman, president and CEO of the company Monday, with Jim Rudyk, a Cronos director, saying in a statement that "Mike is a visionary leader who knows Cronos better than anyone." According to his LinkedIn, Gorenstein spent nearly four and a half years between 2016 and 2020 as the company's CEO before becoming the company's executive chairman for about a year and a half. He returns to the...

