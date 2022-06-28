PE-Driven Insurance Broker Merger Boom Could Be Over

By Martin Croucher (June 28, 2022, 11:05 AM BST) -- A wave of consolidation that dominated the British insurance broking sector for more than two decades might have peaked, as experts say that private-equity backed buyers are turning their attention elsewhere amid a growing scarcity of viable targets for acquisition. Many British broker consolidators, which buy small to midsized insurance intermediaries and operate them as loosely-organized groups, are looking abroad for untapped markets. (iStock.com/SHansche) Companies known as broker consolidators, which buy small to midsized insurance intermediaries and operate them as loosely-organized groups, are finding that the well has started to run dry. In many cases, remaining independents have pushed up their...

